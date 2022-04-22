ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $138,461,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,533,948,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after purchasing an additional 118,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.75.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.72. 4,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,213. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.99. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

