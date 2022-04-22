Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Rating) were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 101,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 228,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antelope Enterprise by 43.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Antelope Enterprise by 156,676.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antelope Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Antelope Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. The company provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

