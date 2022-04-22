Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Holdings Raised by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Anthem comprises 3.6% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $29,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Anthem by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.86.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $522.87. 924,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,787. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.