Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $642.00 Price Target at Cowen

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANTM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $537.95.

Anthem stock opened at $522.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $478.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.57. Anthem has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,341,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,379,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 671,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after acquiring an additional 588,390 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 587,649 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

