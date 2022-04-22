Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Anthem updated its FY 2022 guidance to $28.400-$ EPS.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $522.87 on Friday. Anthem has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $478.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.57. The company has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.95.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anthem by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

