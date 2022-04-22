Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $12.11 on Top Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $225.64 million and $184,343.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.11 or 0.00030469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.50 or 0.07413656 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00037516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,579.41 or 0.99619047 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.