Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Aperam alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APEMY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aperam from €65.00 ($69.89) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.93.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aperam will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4804 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

About Aperam (Get Rating)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aperam (APEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.