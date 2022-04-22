APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $26.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Robert W. Baird cut APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,088,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in APi Group by 588.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,394,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,844 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,055,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in APi Group by 24.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,034,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,145,000.

Shares of APG opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. APi Group has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

