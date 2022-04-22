APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives $26.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

APG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in APi Group by 413.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 216,346 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 944.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 69,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 459,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:APG opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.81 million. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

