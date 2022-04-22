Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.39.

APO opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.53%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,405,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $14,549,000.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

