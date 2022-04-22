Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $184.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.24.

Shares of AAPL opened at $166.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.19. Apple has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

