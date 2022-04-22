Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 14,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.57. The company had a trading volume of 454,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,962. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.34 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day moving average is $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.17.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.