Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $135.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.17.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT opened at $115.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day moving average is $139.39. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $112.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.