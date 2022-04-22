Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $109.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.00.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1,204.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

