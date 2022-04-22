ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Trading Down 36.3% Over Last 7 Days

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. ArbitrageCT has a total market cap of $42,355.09 and $126.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArbitrageCT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00033874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00104294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

ArbitrageCT Profile

ArbitrageCT is a coin. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 coins and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 coins. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arbitrage Crypto Trader is a platform for automatic trading on two exchanges at the same time, uniting all the largest trading exchanges in the world in order to provide arbitrage opportunities. “

ArbitrageCT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

