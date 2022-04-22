Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Rating ) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Ark Restaurants worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.