Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $22.00.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
