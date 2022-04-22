Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $82.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $42.77. 9,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,506. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

