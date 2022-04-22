Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0396 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

