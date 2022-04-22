ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €950.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €950.00 ($1,021.51) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,000.00) target price on ASML in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €685.00 ($736.56) target price on ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($908.60) target price on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($827.96) price objective on ASML in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €770.23 ($828.21).

