ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 2,900 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($37.73) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ASC. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.05) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($29.92) to GBX 1,700 ($22.12) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($42.94) to GBX 2,900 ($37.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,511.79 ($45.69).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 1,402.38 ($18.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33. ASOS has a 52-week low of GBX 1,392.88 ($18.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,386 ($70.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,711.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,161.07.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 267,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,219 ($28.87), for a total transaction of £5,936,246.61 ($7,723,453.83).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

