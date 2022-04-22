Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as low as C$0.44. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 41,300 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of C$47.91 million and a PE ratio of 2.91.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

