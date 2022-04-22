ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

ATNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BWS Financial lowered their target price on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATN International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $41.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $49.89.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ATN International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International (Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

