Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.54. 1,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 30,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74.
About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.