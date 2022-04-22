Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.54. 1,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 30,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $4,055,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

