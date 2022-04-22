Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 467 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSIS. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.57. 118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,419. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.35 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.07.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

