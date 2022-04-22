Aurora Investment Counsel Cuts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

DTE stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.64. 5,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

