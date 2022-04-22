Aurora Investment Counsel Cuts Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,772,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 99.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 110,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $101.86. 1,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,409. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average is $100.87. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.28 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

NSIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 33,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,334,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

