Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 3,384 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.90. 11,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,222. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.50%.

REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

