Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,144 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 57,873 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned 0.17% of Autodesk worth $106,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Griffin Securities dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

Shares of ADSK traded down $6.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.13. 1,536,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,377. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

