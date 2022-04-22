Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.91. 21,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,377. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.29 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Griffin Securities dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

