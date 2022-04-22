Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALV. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of ALV stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.19. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.77.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.51%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 377,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 198,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.