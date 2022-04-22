Automata Network (ATA) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Automata Network (ATA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $63.67 million and $7.54 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00045181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.78 or 0.07354432 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,606.15 or 1.00220677 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00034208 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

