AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AN. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.43.

NYSE AN opened at $101.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.00.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $1,455,601.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,280,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,840,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,437 shares of company stock worth $21,649,689 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after buying an additional 495,490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after acquiring an additional 417,243 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after acquiring an additional 315,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after acquiring an additional 304,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

