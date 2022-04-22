AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $101.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 210,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,649,689 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 148.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 417,243 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

