Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Avalara reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

AVLR traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,096. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.45. Avalara has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,687 shares of company stock worth $4,605,674 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

