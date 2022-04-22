Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

