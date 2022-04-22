Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVTR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.59.

Get Avantor alerts:

AVTR stock opened at $31.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Avantor has a twelve month low of $29.58 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.