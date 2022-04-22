Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives $8.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.91.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Aveanna Healthcare stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.17. 767,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,282. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.60 million and a PE ratio of -5.11. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

