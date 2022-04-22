Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives $8.91 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.91.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.
Aveanna Healthcare stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.17. 767,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,282. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.60 million and a PE ratio of -5.11. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
