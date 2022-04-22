AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 20.30.

Shares of AVDX opened at 8.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of 6.50 and a twelve month high of 27.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 8.79.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About AvidXchange (Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

