Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

NYSE AVNT traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,216. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94. Avient has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

AVNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Avient by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Avient by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Avient by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

