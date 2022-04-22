AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given New €28.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHYGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AXA from €30.50 ($32.80) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AXA from €29.50 ($31.72) to €29.00 ($31.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AXA from €35.00 ($37.63) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

AXAHY stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. AXA has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.15.

About AXA (Get Rating)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

