Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $252.28.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,024,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $247,126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 100.7% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after buying an additional 1,007,584 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 42.9% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,837,000 after buying an additional 728,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.57. 3,906,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,171,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $222.68.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

