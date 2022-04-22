Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. 292,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,408,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock worth $1,305,169,753 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $1,483,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

