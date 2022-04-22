Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 246,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,796,480 shares.The stock last traded at $9.06 and had previously closed at $9.20.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

