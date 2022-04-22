Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 246,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,796,480 shares.The stock last traded at $9.06 and had previously closed at $9.20.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.16.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 510,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 99,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,666,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,666 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

