BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Issues Earnings Results

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

BANF traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $85.81. 1,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,531. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.25. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get BancFirst alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.63%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 28.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About BancFirst (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.