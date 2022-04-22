Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56.

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1.87%.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.