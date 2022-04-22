Bank of America Lowers Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RXRX. SVB Leerink cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.14.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 1,832.18%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $232,934.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 891,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,586,664.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,781 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.