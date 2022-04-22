Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.