Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.96.

NYSE:BK opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after acquiring an additional 193,129 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,389,000 after acquiring an additional 402,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after acquiring an additional 448,986 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

