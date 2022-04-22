Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,106. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 59,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

